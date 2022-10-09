Andhra Pradesh: Govt extends medical reimbursement scheme for staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended the medical reimbursement scheme for the State government employees till March 31, 2023. The term of the medical reimbursement scheme ended on July 31, 2022.

However, following an appeal from the AP Secretariat Employees Association and the AP Government Employees Federation to continue the medical reimbursement scheme, besides implementing the employee's health scheme, the government extended the scheme till March 31, 2023.

In a release issued on Saturday, AP Government Employees Federation chairman Kakarla Venkatarami Reddy said the Chief Minister cleared the file pertaining to the extension of the medical reimbursement scheme till March 31, 2023, and an order to this effect will be issued in a day or two.

He thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of the AP Government Employees Federation for extending the medical reimbursement scheme.

