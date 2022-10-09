Eluru police arrest 3 for killing man with knives in moving car in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ELURU: The Eluru district police on Saturday arrested three persons in connection with a murder case.

The murder took place on October 2 at Veerisettigudem village of K Kota Mandal.

The deceased, Mortha Timothy Joseph Tambi of Eluru, was allegedly attacked with rooster knives and other knives in a moving car and his body was dumped in a canal. According to police, the main accused, Shaik Ahmed Basha of Tenali in Guntur, was a friend of Joseph.

Tambi, by taking advantage of the intimacy with Basha and his wife, reportedly started demanding Rs 5 lakh. Basha decided to eliminate Tambi and sought the help of his nephew Shaik Rabbani and friend, Kalluri Bhargava Reddy, both from Tenali.

District SP Rahu Dev Sharma said as per their plan, they reached Eluru in a car and took Tambi to Ramasingavaram.

