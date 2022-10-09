Meet four year old wonder kid Havela

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: This child prodigy from Tadipudi in Tallapudi Mandal of East Godavari district has an amazing memory. The four-year-old girl is a quick learner and she can identify fruits, animals, vegetables and body parts with ease. She can memorise the names of over 350 objects within six minutes.

Havela has entered the India Book of Records for her photographic memory. Home Minister Taneti Vanitha on Saturday invited the wonder kid to her Camp Office at Kovvur in East Godavari and presented a gold medal and a citation letter.

She recalled the names of 60 animals, 50 fruits, 40 birds, 35 vegetables, 40 body parts and 40 professions, names of freedom fighters and traffic signals within six minutes. The Home Minister appreciated Havela for her talent. Vanitha also felicitated her parents at the function.

