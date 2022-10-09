Vizag coaching complex gets three ISO certificates in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The New Coaching Complex, the coach maintenance wing of the Waltair Division, has got three ISO certificates for its best upkeep, safety and environment management. This is the first coaching depot in the East Coast Railway to get ISO certification. Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy congratulated the team of New Coaching Complex for achieving the feat. The New Coaching Complex (NCC) Waltair Division, East Coast Railway, Visakhapatnam, has got ISO 9001:2015 for the quality management system, ISO 14001:2015 for the environmental management system and ISO 45001:2018 for occupational health and safety management system for maintenance and upkeep of integrated LHB rake of train No 22847/22848 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express and train No 22874/22873 Visakhapatnam Digha Express, said AK Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, in a statement on Saturday.