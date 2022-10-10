Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Health Minister inaugurates Urban Health Centre at Markapur

The front portion of the vehicle was damaged in the collision. No one was injured in the accident.

Published: 10th October 2022 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha minister Vidadala Rajini

AP Health Minister Vidadala Rajini (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Health Minister Vidadala Rajini said that the State government has been providing infrastructural facilities to strengthen all hospitals/ YSR Urban Health Centres to render the best medical services to the people. The Health Minister on Sunday participated as the chief guest at the inauguration function of a newly-constructed YSR Urban Health Centre at Markapur town.

After the inauguration, the Minister addressed a gathering. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh, former minister and YSRC regional coordinator Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma and Markapur MLA KP Nagarjuna Reddy were also present on the occasion. The urban health centre was established at an estimated cost of Rs 80 lakh.

Earlier in the day, when the Health Minister was on her way to attend the inauguration ceremony of the YSR Urban Health Centre, her vehicle collided with another vehicle in the convoy near Markapur.
The front portion of the vehicle was damaged in the collision. No one was injured in the accident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Health Minister  Urban Health Centre Vidadala Rajini
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp