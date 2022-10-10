AP Health Minister inaugurates Urban Health Centre at Markapur

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Health Minister Vidadala Rajini said that the State government has been providing infrastructural facilities to strengthen all hospitals/ YSR Urban Health Centres to render the best medical services to the people. The Health Minister on Sunday participated as the chief guest at the inauguration function of a newly-constructed YSR Urban Health Centre at Markapur town.

After the inauguration, the Minister addressed a gathering. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh, former minister and YSRC regional coordinator Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma and Markapur MLA KP Nagarjuna Reddy were also present on the occasion. The urban health centre was established at an estimated cost of Rs 80 lakh.

Earlier in the day, when the Health Minister was on her way to attend the inauguration ceremony of the YSR Urban Health Centre, her vehicle collided with another vehicle in the convoy near Markapur.

The front portion of the vehicle was damaged in the collision. No one was injured in the accident.

