Bapatla police invoke Prevention Detention Act against man for selling ID liquor

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla police on Sunday invoked the Prevention Detention Act against a 25-year-old for illegally manufacturing ID liquor in the district on Sunday. The accused was identified as Shaik Jilanim, a native of Bapatla town. He was booked in 10 cases of illegally manufacturing and selling ID liquor in villages.

Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal said that after the formation of the new district, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths and police have conducted several raids, booked as many as 253 cases, seized 1,142 litres of ID liquor and 68,465 litres of jaggery wash.

The PD Act was invoked against him and he was shifted to Rajamahendravaram Central prison. He also said that bindover cases will be booked against habitual offenders and stern action will be taken to prevent ID liquor in the district.

