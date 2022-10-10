Home States Andhra Pradesh

IMD predicts widespread rainfall in Rayalaseema, thunderstorms in AP coast

As per IMD reports, in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over Srikakulam district. 

Rayalaseema and south coastal districts of Andhra will have heavy to very heavy rains. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

VIJAYAWADA:  Heavy rains lashed parts of Nandyal, Tiruapti, Eluru, Prakasam, Nellore, Konaseem and Vizinagaram districts, while moderate to heavy rains were reported in Kakianda, Srikakulam, Anatnapur and Chittoor districts on Sunday. 

According to real-time data with the State Planning Department, at 9 pm, the highest rainfall of 13.9 cm was reported in the Nandyal district, while 7.5 cm of rainfall was recorded in Tirupati and 7.4 cm of rainfall in Eluru districts. As per IMD reports, in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over the Srikakulam district. 

Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district reported 7 cm of rainfall, the highest in the state in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday. IMD warned of heavy rains in isolated places of the Rayalaseema region and thunderstorm activity in isolated places of both South and North coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Light to moderate rains will be widespread in the Rayalaseema region, while they will be confined to a few places in the coast. 

