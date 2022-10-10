Indo-Israel Agri project to give boost to farmers

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: In an initiative to provide required knowledge and assistance to farmers on low-budget farming and help them gain profits, a Centre of Excellence for Horticulture under the Indo-Israel Agriculture Project is being set up at Narsingapadu in Palnadu district at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore.

According to MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, this is the second centre to be set up under the project in the State, after one in Kuppam. As part of the project, 25 acres of land were allotted in Narsingapadu to construct buildings and conduct training classes for the farmers.

A team of scientists from Israel will provide technical assistance on the latest technology used in the cultivation of quality seedlings of chilli and various other vegetables, setting up poly houses, and shade farming techniques. Based on the local climatic conditions and soil quality, the scientists will suggest various crops and more technical methods of cultivation without utilising chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

As part of this, a team of scientists from Israel visited the land allotted for the project a few days back and inspected the soil. Speaking to TNIE, Palnadu district horticulture officer B John Binni said that the farmers are facing difficulties in transporting quality seedlings from Kuppam centre. About 2.5 lakh farmers in Palnadu district will benefit from the project, he said. Required modern equipment will be set up as part of the project, he added.

The officials are making necessary arrangements to start construction works as soon as possible and complete the project by next year. Along with this, the Union government has given permission to set up food processing units with an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore. The district officials are taking steps to acquire 27 acres near the Indo-Israel agriculture project.

Chilli, turmeric, and various horticulture crops-related processing units will be set up in the region. With these projects on the cards, the employment opportunities for local people will increase and farmers of the district will get an opportunity to cultivate high-quality crops.

