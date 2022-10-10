Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stone laid for road, drain works by Guntur Municipal Corporation

MLC Lella Appireddy, MLA Maddali Giridhar, GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri, YSRCP leaders, local corporators and others were also present.

Published: 10th October 2022 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is taking all necessary action to speed up the pending road works in the city, said Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu. He laid the foundation stone for the construction of roads and CC drains at Ratnagiri Nagar here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the drains and roads are being constructed at a cost of Rs 1.9 crore.

He also said that citizens faced severe difficulties in the past decade due to the absence of a council and all development works were halted. But required action is being taken to develop the damaged roads in the city after the formation of the council, he added. MLC Lella Appireddy, MLA Maddali Giridhar, GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri, YSRCP leaders, local corporators and others were also present.

