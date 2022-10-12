2-day NDRF competitions kick off at AP's Kondapavuluru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The two-day South and South Central Zone Yoga and One Minute Drill Competition organised by the 10th Battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) began at Kondapavuluru Village, Gannavaram Mandal, Krishna district on Tuesday.

Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan participated as the chief guest for the competitions. Jawans from NDRF, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 10th Battalions from Odisha, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu took out a flag march and paid military salute to Zahid Khan. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the main objective of the competitions is to increase physical and mental strength and competitive spirit among the jawans during calamities.

The commandant further said that the one minute drill competition will have 11 events in which there will be a competition on the equipment used during various calamities. Also, in the yoga competition to be organised on Wednesday, there will be five events, including yogasana, artistic yoga, artistic yoga in pairs, rhythmic yoga and yoga dance competition.

The winners and runners of the yoga and one minute drill competitions will be honoured with gold medals and silver medals, he said. Tenth Battalion Second Commandant Niranjan Singh, Deputy Commandants Zafrul Islam, Sukhind Dutta, Akhilesh Chaubi, Inspector Gopala Krishna were present.

