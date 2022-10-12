Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lend more to agriculture sector, AP Finance Minister Buggana urges bankers

Union Bank of India General Manager Srinivasa Rao said banks extended the much needed support for the development and welfare schemes being implemented by the State government.

Published: 12th October 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the government is giving top priority to agriculture sector, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath urged bankers to lend more to farmers. He also said the government laid special emphasis on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and urged the bankers to encourage industrialists.

Chairing the 220th meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Buggana reviewed the progress of various banks in implementation of the Annual Credit Plan for  2022-23 and also sector-wise targets.

He said banks are playing a key role in the comprehensive development of the State and hailed the support of banks in the effective implementation of several development and welfare schemes. Appealing to the bankers to sanction loans in time for beneficiaries of Tidco and other housing schemes, he also urged them to lend more to Self Help Groups for women’s empowerment.

Informing that Andhra Pradesh accounts for 40% to 50% of country’s aqua product exports, he said the bankers should give enough hand-holding to the sector. Explaining that priority being given to skill development and also setting up a skill hub in every constituency, he sought the support of bankers for integration of skill development.

Union Bank of India General Manager Srinivasa Rao said banks extended the much-needed support for the development and welfare schemes being implemented by the State government. He informed that out of the total Rs 3,19,480 crore annual credit plan for 2022-23 fiscal, banks have achieved 43.76% of target by June 30, by lending Rs 1,39,798 crore. Against the lending target of Rs 2,35,680 crore for priority sectors, Rs 74,177 crore has been extended till June 30, realising 31.47% of the target, he explained.

