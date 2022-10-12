Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stress on providing equal opportunities to girls: Guntur district collector

Cultural barriers, lack of education, safety issues, child marriages and many more are the challenges being faced by girls.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Providing equal opportunities to girls in all aspects of life, including education, sports and employment should be attained with the cooperation of all, said Guntur district collector M Venugopal Reddy. On the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child, a programme was organised at ZP Conference Hall here on Tuesday. 

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said after 75 years of Independence, inequalities between boys and girls have reduced with several initiatives taken up by both the Central and State governments. However, girls are being deprived of their fundamental rights even after the progress the world is making in some areas.

Cultural barriers, lack of education, safety issues, child marriages and many more are the challenges being faced by the girls, the Collector added. Along with the government, it is also the responsibility of every single person to treat girls equally and with respect for the welfare of society, he said.

Venugopal Reddy also stressed that girl education will not only lead to the development of their families but also the society and noted that education is of the utmost importance. He suggested the girl students to study hard and contribute to the development and welfare of society. 

“The State government is giving importance to the welfare and safety of girls and women by implementing various welfare schemes,” said Guntur district ZP Chairperson Henry Christina. District legal services authority secretary Ratna Kumar, Madhya Vimochana Prachara Committee chairperson Lakshman Reddy  were present.

