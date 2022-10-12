Vijayasai ready to face CBI and ED probe, says no connection with Daspalla lands 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Asserting that he has no connection with the Daspalla lands issue, YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday said he was ready to face probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) or even the FBI, if his detractors were ready to face a similar probe into their assets.

Refuting reports of his involvement in land dealings in Vizag, he said, “A proper investigation will reveal the truth.”Reiterating that he has no properties in Vizag except for a flat in the city, he said, “Lands owned by my son-in-law and daughter are not my assets. They belong to a family which have been running different businesses for the past 40 years in several countries across the world.”

Stating that he is vexed with the TDP-friendly media, Vijayasai announced that he would soon launch a TV channel to counter their malicious campaign.“If necessary, I will also bring out a newspaper,” he said.

Vijayasai explained, “The implementation of Supreme Court orders with regard to Daspalla lands would benefit 400 families. Besides, 64 plot owners, including 55 from TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s community, will also be benefitted.” “What is wrong if Supreme Court orders are implemented in Daspalla lands case?” he asked and explained that the lands in question were removed from 22A as they are not government lands.

“In its verdict, the Supreme Court concluded that the lands belonged to Rani Kamala Devi (private party),” he stated.Elaborating, Vijayasai said, “Daspalla lands were deleted from 22A as cases were registered against several officials, some of whom are still facing trial.”

Lambasting at the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, the MP said, “Naidu should have taken a decision on the issue during his tenure, but he failed then and a curative petition was not filed within stipulated time. The present government has resolved it now.” Ridiculing charges of insider trading in Visakhapatnam, Vijayasai said insider trading of lands was done in Amaravati.

“The TDP and its friendly media are spreading venom so as to hamper the interests of people of north Andhra. They are trying to prevent Visakhapatnam from becoming executive capital,” he claimed.

He asked the YSRC party cadre to stay united to counter the campaign and work towards making Visakhapatnm the executive capital.

