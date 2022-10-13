Heavy downpour triggers flash floods in AP's Anantapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Incessant rains lashing Anantapur and the surrounding suburbs over the past two days have triggered flash floods in the town, inundating several residential areas on Wednesday. The downpour has thrown normal life out of gear as the public had a tough time wading through waist-deep water.

It has been learnt that illegal encroachments on Nadimi Vanka, along with the downpour in the catchment areas, is obstructing the natural flow of water in the stream, resulting in the floods. Surplus water from Nadimi Vanka entered several residential areas, including Chandrababu Kottala, Viswasanthi Nagar, Zakir Kottala, Vikalangula Kottala, Rangaswamy Nagar, Rajaka Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, 5th and 6th roads, in the town. The floodwater level hovered between 6 and 7 feet in some colonies.

Collector S Naga Lakshmi and MLA Ananta Venkatarami Reddy, along with officials, inspected the flood-hit colonies and took stock of the relief measures at ward 47, Rangaswamy Nagar and other rural areas.

With more rains expected to lash the town for the next three days, Naga Lakshmi appealed to the people living in low-lying areas to move to relief centres set up by the district administration.

She directed the officials concerned to make use of schools, convention halls as interim flood relief centres and provide food and accommodation to the people. Naga Lakshmi further directed officials to identify encroachments on Nadimi Vanka. As per disaster management norms, financial assistance would be provided to those who have incurred property loss, she said.

Following the rainfall, four streams, Bukkarayasamudram, Kodimi Vanka, Tadakaleru and Pandameru Vanka, located on all four directions of the town overflowed and resulted in property damage.Road connectivity to Tadipatri, Kanaganapalli, Tagarakunta, Narpala, Bukkarayasamudram and other areas was severely hit.

Police personnel and civic body officials took up restoration works in the city. IV-Town police inspector Zakir Hussain and his team rescued around 30 students of Sri Rama Krishna English Medium School after water entered into the hostel building. Anantapur DSP A Srinivasulu said the department has been vigilant as all reservoirs and water bodies have reached their full storage capacity.

