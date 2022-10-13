Save Uttarandhra from plunder of YSRC, Naidu exhorts TDP cadres

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of attempting to create differences among people with his tricky statements on the three-capital proposal, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called upon party activists to fight against ‘YSRC mob’, which ‘swallowed’ Visakhapatnam and ‘grabbed’ Uttarandhra.

Alleging that those who looted Visakhapatnam and chased away companies from the City of Destiny, were now speaking about people of North Coastal Andhra, the TDP chief said the party should stand in support of people with the slogan ‘Save Uttarandhra’.

He urged TDP leaders to explain to the people how YSRC leaders were looting the region, while conducting a zoom conference with party constituency incharges on Wednesday. “Even if courts categorically stated that setting up of three capitals is not possible, the Chief Minister is trying to betray the people in the name of capitals in Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema,” Naidu charged.

Stating that it was now clear that the TDP regime gave priority to irrigation sector with the press conference addressed by Engineer-In-Chief Narayana Reddy, he sought to know what reply the YSRC ministers would give to it. Naidu exhorted the party activists to be prepared to face elections at anytime. The leaders should keep in mind that the State is going to get early polls and strive to strengthen the party at the grassroots, he exhorted.

“The leaders should give me confidence that they will win the next elections. They should prove that they are going to be the winning horses with their performance. Lest there will be different decisions,” he warned.Naidu reviewed the party membership drive, ‘Badude Badudu’, voter verification and other issues.

Stating that all sections of people right from government employees to the common man were vexed with the YSRC regime, Naidu suggested that TDP leaders strive to turn the anti-incumbency in favour of the party.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed the ‘Unstoppable’ show being hosted by TDP MLA and film star Nandamuri Balakrishna. Naidu recently participated in the show, which will be telecast on OTT platform soon.

Naidu felt that the show became a hit because of the bold attitude of Balakrishna. Revealing that he also participated in the show, the TDP chief said change of power (dethroning NTR) came up for discussion and he explained several facts openly.

