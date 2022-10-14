Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Governor launches 73rd TB Seal sale campaign

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that everyone should come forward and cooperate with the authorities to make Andhra Pradesh a TB-free State.

Published: 14th October 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan launched the 73rd TB Seal sale campaign at a programme organised by the Andhra Pradesh TB Association in Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that everyone should come forward and cooperate with the authorities to make Andhra Pradesh a TB-free State.

The Governor said that the non-government organisations have a key role to play in spreading awareness on measures to prevent the dreaded disease among the people.He appealed to the people to donate liberally and participate in the TB seal sale campaign as the funds raised through the sale of TB seals will be utilised to help the needy patients.

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan presented mementoes to Dr P Jayakar Babu and Dr PS Sarma for their services in enrolment of maximum number of members and Dr Arun Kumar, AMG International director for best performing institution in eradication of TB.

Dr SN Murthy, Dr Masilamani, Sunith, Ravi Victor and others received mementoes under the individual categories for the best performance.Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, Joint Secretary PS Suryaprakash were also present in the programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TB Seal sale campaign Biswa Bhusan Harichandan
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp