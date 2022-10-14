Andhra Pradesh Governor launches 73rd TB Seal sale campaign

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan launched the 73rd TB Seal sale campaign at a programme organised by the Andhra Pradesh TB Association in Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that everyone should come forward and cooperate with the authorities to make Andhra Pradesh a TB-free State.

The Governor said that the non-government organisations have a key role to play in spreading awareness on measures to prevent the dreaded disease among the people.He appealed to the people to donate liberally and participate in the TB seal sale campaign as the funds raised through the sale of TB seals will be utilised to help the needy patients.

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan presented mementoes to Dr P Jayakar Babu and Dr PS Sarma for their services in enrolment of maximum number of members and Dr Arun Kumar, AMG International director for best performing institution in eradication of TB.

Dr SN Murthy, Dr Masilamani, Sunith, Ravi Victor and others received mementoes under the individual categories for the best performance.Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, Joint Secretary PS Suryaprakash were also present in the programme.

