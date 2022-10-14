Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rains batter AP's Anantapur for third day, 2,300 rescued

This is the first time Anantapur has witnessed floods of such intensity, inundating several residential areas in the town.

Published: 14th October 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

The incessant rains resulted in the overflowing of Alamuru, Katnei and Bukkacheruvu streams on the southern side of the city. 

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Around 2,300 people have been rescued in Anantapur town as rains continued to lash the district for the third straight day on Thursday.As many as 1,200 people were shifted to shelter homes on Wednesday alone. This is the first time Anantapur has witnessed floods of such intensity, inundating several residential areas in the town.

The incessant rains resulted in the overflowing of Alamuru, Katnei and Bukkacheruvu streams on the southern side of the city. Rajaka Nagar and Rangaswamy Nagar were among the severely-hit areas as a majority of the buildings and structures in these colonies are constructed on the encroached lands of Nadimi Vanka.   

Road connectivity to Tadipatri, Narpala, Garladinne, Kanaganapalle, Tagarakunta, Kakalapalli, Bukkarayasamudram, Singanamala was also hit. A cement-laden truck was washed away when the driver, who was reportedly in an inebriated condition, tried to cross the bridge over Bukkarayasamudram canal.

He was later rescued.Meanwhile, residential colonies, including Chandrababu Naidu Kottala, Rudrampeta, Moturu Udayam Colony, Vikalangula Kottala, Viswashanthi Nagar, Janashakthi Nagar, Prashanthi Nagar, Adarsh Colony, BNR Colony, Sundaraiah Colony, Zakir Colony, Nadimi Vanka 4th and 5th roads, remained under waist-deep water for the second consecutive day. 

Police and two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams evacuated approximately 1,000 people from these colonies. As many as 90 fire personnel were involved in the rescue operations.Anantapur DSP Aarla Srinivasulu said the department had initiated rescue operations from October 10. 

“People residing in the low-lying areas are being shifted to relief centres set up at schools, function halls and temples,” he said.District fire officer Srinivas Reddy said, “Rescuing people who return to their homes from the shelter camps has become a herculean task On Wednesday, residents of Dandora and Rajaka Nagar went back to their residences without informing officials at the relief camps. They had to be evacuated again in the evening.”  

Anantapur Collector S Naga Lakshmi said the administration has been providing food, bed sheets and drinking water to the people at the relief centres. Later in the day, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to extend financial assistance of Rs 2,000 and essentials to every flood-hit family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anantapur Flash floods
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp