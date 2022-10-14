Vijayawada all set for CPI national conference

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the Communist Party of India (CPI) 24th Congress in Vijayawada from Friday. The five-day national conference of the Left party is being held for the third time in Vijayawada, considered to be the political nerve centre, since its inception. It is set to deliberate the national political scenario and how to unite all the non-BJP forces to topple the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. On the eve of the national conference, CPI general secretary D Raja gave a call for all non-BJP and secular forces to unite to dethrone the BJP-led NDA government, which is implementing the RSS ideology. Regional parties should play an important role in this regard, he asserted. Briefing media on arrangements made for the five-day conference, CPI national secretary K Narayana said at present the country is going through a critical phase and Constitution is in crisis in the regime of Narendra Modi. “It is time for all non-BJP forces to join hands to face the anti-democratic ways of Modi Sarkar. Though we may have differences at the regional level, but at the national level be it Congress or Trinamool is against the BJP,” he said. Narayana, took the occasion to criticise the ruling YSRC in Andhra Pradesh, which is acting to the tune of BJP government though the later is acting against federal spirit in several issues be it power or GST. “It is unfortunate that the YSRC government is the first government to implement power reforms in agriculture sector despite widespread opposition. It has not be done even in BJP-ruled States,” he observed.