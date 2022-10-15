Andhra Pradesh: People want 3 capitals for growth, says YSRC

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The YSRC has extended its full support to Visakha Garjana proposed by the non-political Joint Action Committee in support of decentralisation, the party regional coordinator and TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said on Friday.

“YSRC is a people’s party. The will of the people is three capitals for Andhra Pradesh and that is why we are supporting Visakha Garjana of the non-political JAC,” he asserted.Subba Reddy reiterated that the YSRC has a clear agenda on the three-capital policy and it is determined to develop all the regions of the State equally.

Speaking on the eve of Visakha Garjana, which the YSRC wants to make a huge success to prove a point that the people of Uttarandhra are in support of Visakhapatnam as executive capital, he slammed the Opposition TDP for unleashing a false narrative and asserted that YSRC is keen on developing Amaravati too.

“The YSRC government is establishing a legislative capital in Amaravati. Opposition parties are trying to give a false impression about the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and misguiding the public saying that the YSRC is trying to stall the development of Amaravati,” he deplored.

Rebutting the claims of Opposition, Subba Reddy stated that while the State government is committed to developing Amaravati as a legislative capital, Vizag also needs to be developed as an executive capital.

“Visakhapatnam is developed a city in all aspects and we need not spend a single penny on developing it as the executive capital. With the existing establishments in Vizag, we can immediately start functioning from the capital as it is fully developed. Kurnool in Rayalaseema will also be developed as a judicial capital,” Subba Reddy asserted.

