Andhra Pradesh: Traders told to get permission for setting up fireworks shops

GUNTUR: The officials concerned should ensure that traders obtain permission for manufacturing, storing and selling of firecrackers across the district to prevent any untoward incident, said Bapatla Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal. The SP held a crime review meeting on POCSO, SC and ST atrocity cases in the district virtually on Friday. He reviewed various cases that are under investigation and enquired about the progress and gave necessary suggestions to the officials. Speaking on the occasion, he directed the officials to be alert and take all necessary action to prevent delay in investigations. Investigations into various cases can be expedited using the latest technology, the SP suggested. He instructed the police officials to continue the preventive measures taken to bring down the number of road accidents. Additional SP P Mahesh, SC&ST Cell DSP AV Ramana and other officials were also present at the meeting.