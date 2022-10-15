Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh govt all set to present YSR Awards on November 1

The State government is all set to present the YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards on November 1, 2022.

Published: 15th October 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is all set to present the YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards on November 1, 2022. Individuals/organisations that influenced the society have been selected for the awards.

Disclosing the names of the winners of the awards at the Secretariat on Friday, Government Advisor (Communication) GVD Krishna Mohan, who is also member of the High Power Screening Committee of the awards, said that the awards will be presented on November 1, marking the State Formation Day.

He said that persons and organisations that contributed to different categories like agriculture, health, education, art and culture, literature, women empowerment and protection and media have been selected for the prestigious awards.

He said that a total of 30 persons have been selected for the awards after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave his approval to the recommendations made by the committee.

Of them 20 are YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and the remaining 10 are Achievement Awards. Commissioner (Information and Public Relations) T Vijay Kumar Reddy and awards committee member-convener Balasubramanyam Reddy were also present in the press conference.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSR lifetime achievement award
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp