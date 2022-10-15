Andhra Pradesh govt all set to present YSR Awards on November 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is all set to present the YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards on November 1, 2022. Individuals/organisations that influenced the society have been selected for the awards.

Disclosing the names of the winners of the awards at the Secretariat on Friday, Government Advisor (Communication) GVD Krishna Mohan, who is also member of the High Power Screening Committee of the awards, said that the awards will be presented on November 1, marking the State Formation Day.

He said that persons and organisations that contributed to different categories like agriculture, health, education, art and culture, literature, women empowerment and protection and media have been selected for the prestigious awards.

He said that a total of 30 persons have been selected for the awards after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave his approval to the recommendations made by the committee.

Of them 20 are YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and the remaining 10 are Achievement Awards. Commissioner (Information and Public Relations) T Vijay Kumar Reddy and awards committee member-convener Balasubramanyam Reddy were also present in the press conference.

