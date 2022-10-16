Ambassador of Goodwill: Kakinada bizman on a mission to serve needy

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA: A businessman by profession, Dr Badam Balakrishna from Kakinada has made it his life’s mission to serve the needy and poor. The 59-year-old also holds a record of donating blood 84 times. He recently donated blood to mark his birthday. With the help of a few like-minded people, Balakrishna has established several organisations since 2002 in the erstwhile East Godavari district help people in need.

His efforts to establish Lions Pydah Hospital, an eye bank, an organ donation Foundation, Red Convent Students’ Charitable Trust, and Badam Charitable Trust are widely recognised. Born on October 11, 1963 in Kakinada, Balakrishna completed his B.Tech in 1985 and went on to complete his Ph.D in civil engineering in 1993. He became an active member of Lions Club to serve the people.“I don’t believe that happiness can be achieved by amassing wealth. Helping people brings me joy,” he said.

So far, he has received three gold medals by the Indian Red Cross Society for conducting the highest number of blood donation camps in 2009, 2010 and 2011. “I won the ‘Ambassador of Goodwill Award’ in 2018, the highest recognition given by the Lions Club International. I have received several awards from district collectors as well for my services,” he added.

Balakrishna has also been involved in extending relief measures during fire accidents, cyclones and floods over the last two decades. In 2002, he established Lions Pydah Hospital to offer free treatment to the poor and needy. Since then, the hospital has been offering Homeopathy, Allopathy and Ayurveda treatment, medicines and lab tests free of cost on every Sunday.

In 2011, the businessman also began donating clothes and spectacles. Since them, he has distributed 15,000 spectacles and 20,000 clothes to the needy. Most of his social service programmes are conducted at the Lions’ Club community hall, which was established in 2009 with `25 lakh donation from the members of the group.

In 2013, Balakrishna launched Dr DV Raju Multi Organ Foundation along with 27 trustees. The organisation works towards creating awareness on organ and body donation. So far, 300 people have pledged to donate their body after death and 12 were handed over to Rangaraya Medical College.

