Andhra Pradesh: Insurance cover for coconut tree climbers, FoCT trainees

VIJAYAWADA: The Coconut Development Board, which is under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, has invited applications from coconut tree climbers for the Kera Suraksha Insurance Scheme. The objective of the scheme is to provide insurance cover to all the traditional coconut tree climbers and Friends of Coconut Tree (FoCT) trainees against any major or minor accidents.

Beneficiaries need to pay a premium of just Rs 99 before October 25 for getting an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. Under the scheme, Rs 1 lakh hospital expenses reimbursement will be allowed. The tree climbers need to submit relevant documents to enrol for the scheme. The filled-in applications with a demand draft for `99 need to be sent to the Chairman, Coconut Development Board, Kera Bhavan, Kochi, Further details can be had from www.coconutboard.gov.in.

