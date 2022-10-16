Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Rs 394-crore Juvvaladinne fishing harbour works at brisk pace

The fishing harbour will sport a cold storage, auction rooms, retail shopping place and other 48 structures with a docking facility to accommodate 1,260 boats.

Published: 16th October 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Seized fishing boats impounded at Myliddy Fishing Harbour. ( Photo | EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: Construction works of a Rs 394.11-crore fishing harbour at Juvvaladinne in Bogole mandal of Nellore district have gained pace. The fishing harbour will sport a cold storage, auction rooms, retail shopping place and other 48 structures with a docking facility to accommodate 1,260 boats. The harbour will come up in nearly 77 acres of land.  

Currently, there are 75 fish landing centres in Nellore district, including important centres like Iskapalli, Utukukuru, Mypadu, Pathapalem, Upputeru at Krishnapatnam, Tamminpatnam, Arkatpalem, Kothapatnam, Kondur, Dugarajapatnam and Pulinjerikuppam. However, fishermen in the coastal belt of the district have been facing continuous difficulties due to lack of basic facilities like foot bridges, jetties, anchorage, fish landing and chartered distribution points.

It may be recalled that, the Centre had deputed a team of officials on the possibilities of a mini harbour in August, 2014. A harbour was finalised at Juvvaladinne village of Bogole mandal under Kavali Assembly segment.As part of the efforts, experts from Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited (WAPCOS), Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fishery (CICEF) and the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) conducted surveys and submitted a report on the construction of the project. Following this, the works kickstarted in 2020. 

Kavali MLA R Prathap Kumar Reddy said that the fishing harbour will generate more revenue for the fishermen. The State government is committed to the welfare of the fishermen, he added. Now, the contracting agency has speed up various works related to the fishing harbour. Construction of a 835 metre-long jetty on north side of the harbour and also a 635-metre-long on south side. Dredging and road construction works on the premises of the harbour are underway.  “The works were expedited after an inspection by Central and State Fisheries department officials. We have set a target to complete the works in January next year,” said a senior official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Juvvaladinne fishing harbour
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp