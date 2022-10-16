Combat Hindutva threat to secularism: CPI

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the increasing threat posed by the Hindutva agenda of BJP-RSS combine to the democratic and secular fabric of India, speakers at the 24th National Congress of CPI in the city on Saturday, emphasised the need for unity among the Left and secular forces to effectively combat the threat.

In his inaugural speech, CPI general secretary D Raja accused the BJP-RSS combine of trying to contaminate the public space with hate and it is the responsibility of the Left parties to recapture the public space with harmony and unity. “We must explain to the people what the RSS is trying to do to our country. Our agenda is diametrically opposite to what the RSS is trying to achieve economically, socially and culturally. A left-of-centre position among secular and democratic parties is needed to cement a principled unity against the RSS-BJP combine. The Left has to take the initiative in forging the unity,” he stressed.

Raja said issues like lack of social security in emerging areas of economic stability and isolation in urban areas should be taken up by the Left parties. The Covid-19 pandemic had traumatised the Indian society and everyone saw how the health infrastructure in the country imploded before it due to overwhelming reliance on the private sector. “The gap in education in the pandemic years, digital divide and increasing privatisation of education are making education a distant dream for many. The incidence of landlessness is increasing,” he pointed out.

Raja said it is imperative to take up public health, education, land, housing, employment and food security as the fundamental demands. He expressed concern over the increasing undermining of public sector, which has been solid foundation of the Indian economy. “Systematic dismantling of public sector under the Modi government is the result of ideological reliance on neoliberalism,” he opined.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said today the country is facing the gravest of challenges and all-round crisis. The BJP regime is aggressively pursuing the Hindutva agenda of the fascist RSS, rabid communal polarisation, venal campaigns of poisonous hate and violence targeting religious minorities.

He expressed concern over the systematic efforts to change the character of the Indian Republic and the Constitution. “Neoliberal economic reforms have gained feverish momentum. The destruction of India’s economic sovereignty is happening in a multi-dimensional manner going beyond the usual privatisation and tax concessions for corporates. The secular principles as enshrined in our Constitution are under severe assault. This signals highlight that the Modi government is moving India towards a Hindutva State,” he said.

Emphasising the need for unity among the Left and democratic forces with an alternative policy direction, the CPM leader said at the same time, the broadest mobilisation of secular forces must be ensured to isolate and defeat Hindutava onslaughts.

CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said today from the vantage position of State power, the Sangh-BJP establishment is working overtime to subvert and overturn the constitutional vision of a sovereign socialist secular democratic republic to imprison India in its communal fascist framework. He said increasing centralisation of power in the hands of the Modi government is weakening India’s federal framework and democratic institutions.

All India Forward Bloc leader Devarajan also expressed concern over Modi sarkar’s policies ruining the economy. He underlined the need for unity of all Left forces to effectively combat the threat.

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the increasing threat posed by the Hindutva agenda of BJP-RSS combine to the democratic and secular fabric of India, speakers at the 24th National Congress of CPI in the city on Saturday, emphasised the need for unity among the Left and secular forces to effectively combat the threat. In his inaugural speech, CPI general secretary D Raja accused the BJP-RSS combine of trying to contaminate the public space with hate and it is the responsibility of the Left parties to recapture the public space with harmony and unity. “We must explain to the people what the RSS is trying to do to our country. Our agenda is diametrically opposite to what the RSS is trying to achieve economically, socially and culturally. A left-of-centre position among secular and democratic parties is needed to cement a principled unity against the RSS-BJP combine. The Left has to take the initiative in forging the unity,” he stressed. Raja said issues like lack of social security in emerging areas of economic stability and isolation in urban areas should be taken up by the Left parties. The Covid-19 pandemic had traumatised the Indian society and everyone saw how the health infrastructure in the country imploded before it due to overwhelming reliance on the private sector. “The gap in education in the pandemic years, digital divide and increasing privatisation of education are making education a distant dream for many. The incidence of landlessness is increasing,” he pointed out. Raja said it is imperative to take up public health, education, land, housing, employment and food security as the fundamental demands. He expressed concern over the increasing undermining of public sector, which has been solid foundation of the Indian economy. “Systematic dismantling of public sector under the Modi government is the result of ideological reliance on neoliberalism,” he opined. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said today the country is facing the gravest of challenges and all-round crisis. The BJP regime is aggressively pursuing the Hindutva agenda of the fascist RSS, rabid communal polarisation, venal campaigns of poisonous hate and violence targeting religious minorities. He expressed concern over the systematic efforts to change the character of the Indian Republic and the Constitution. “Neoliberal economic reforms have gained feverish momentum. The destruction of India’s economic sovereignty is happening in a multi-dimensional manner going beyond the usual privatisation and tax concessions for corporates. The secular principles as enshrined in our Constitution are under severe assault. This signals highlight that the Modi government is moving India towards a Hindutva State,” he said. Emphasising the need for unity among the Left and democratic forces with an alternative policy direction, the CPM leader said at the same time, the broadest mobilisation of secular forces must be ensured to isolate and defeat Hindutava onslaughts. CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said today from the vantage position of State power, the Sangh-BJP establishment is working overtime to subvert and overturn the constitutional vision of a sovereign socialist secular democratic republic to imprison India in its communal fascist framework. He said increasing centralisation of power in the hands of the Modi government is weakening India’s federal framework and democratic institutions. All India Forward Bloc leader Devarajan also expressed concern over Modi sarkar’s policies ruining the economy. He underlined the need for unity of all Left forces to effectively combat the threat.