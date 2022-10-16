Tension prevails at Visakhapatnam airport after Pawan fans heckle & attack ministers 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed at Visakhapatnam airport after vehicles in the convoy of a couple of ministers returning from Visakha Garjana were surrounded and attacked by a group of persons, suspected to be Jana Sena workers, who were waiting for the arrival of party president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday. In a late night development, police reportedly identified the accused through CCTV footage and booked them under relevant sections of the IPC.

Trouble broke out when the convoy of ministers Jogi Ramesh and RK Roja, former minister Perni Nani and TTD Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy approached the airport. A group mobbed the cars and raised slogans against the YSRC.

The enraged crowd reportedly attacked the cars with the sticks and stones. Security personnel ensured a safe passage for the ministers. However, a Roja’s security guard suffered a mild head injury in the attack. The glass panes of Subba Reddy’s car were damaged in the attack.

Police immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The injured guard was given treatment at a hospital. Meanwhile, the attack triggered criticisms from YSRC leaders. Jogi Ramesh said glass panes of his car were damaged. He warned that Pawan Kalyan will not be able to visit any place in the State, if they too start venting out anger against him. Roja said Pawan was indulging in diversion politics. Minister Gudivada Amarnath termed the attack was preplanned and said the JSP chief should apologise for the incident.

However, Jana Sena denied the involvement of their activists. Party’s PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar said police were yet to confirm that there was an attack and attackers were Jana Sena activists. Only ministers were claiming this, he said and added that Jana Sena will never encourage such violence and only YSRC was indulging in such actions. He asked what the police were doing when ministers were attacked.

BJP leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy also said the police were yet to confirm the attack on the ministers. It was the responsibility of the government to provide adequate security to Pawan Kalyan, he said and added that the should be condemned. Pawan Kalyan, who arrived around 5 pm, was joined by a rally by Jana Sena activists from the airport to a hotel on Beach Road.

