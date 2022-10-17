CPI backs Amaravati as sole capital of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 24th National Congress of the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday unanimously resolved that Amaravati should be continued as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. CPI State assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao moved the resolution.

Briefing mediapersons on the resolutions adopted by the National Congress on the second day, CPI national secretary K Narayana, senior leaders Amarjeet Kaur and Atul Kumar Anjan, and State secretary K Ramakrishna stated that Amaravati should be continued as the only capital of the State and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should give up his move to set up three capitals. The proposal of setting up a legislative capital in Amaravati, an executive capital in Visakhapatnam and a judicial capital in Kurnool will cause a rift among people of three regions, they said.

Narayana said the CPI backs Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh and in fact its demand was to make Bezawada region as the capital given its geographical advantage even before the then TDP government had decided to set up capital in Amaravati.

“The decision on capital was accepted by all, including YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was the Leader of Opposition at that time. However, after he came to power, Jagan took a U-turn and came up with the three-capital proposal for his selfish interests. His decision has left the State without capital even eight years after bifurcation,” he said.

Narayana alleged that the ruling YSRC leaders were looting Visakhapantam on the pretext of setting up executive capital. He demanded a CBI inquiry into large scale land grabbing by the YSRC leaders in Visakhapatnam.

Atul Kumar Anjan, who took part in Amaravati to Arasavalli Maha Padayatra at Eluru, said the YSRC leadership was moving in a wrong direction with regard to the State capital. “Zonal capitals are not acceptable. It will create administrative and judicial problems, besides causing a financial burden. Already, the delay in developing Amaravati has escalated the cost of capital manifold,” he pointed out.

