CPI resolves to intensify fight against anti-people policies of Modi govt

Amarjeet Kaur said due to ill effects of demonetisation in 2016, the country’s GDP had started shrinking and the Covid-19 induced lockdown accentuated the economic crisis. 

CPI national secretary K Narayana addresses a media conference at the party’s 24th National Congress in Vijayawada on Sunday | Express

VIJAYAWADA: The 24th National Congress of the CPI on Sunday adopted a resolution on the intensification of the struggle against the pro-corporate, neoliberal and anti-people policies of the BJP-led NDA government.  It decided to confront the Modi government for the cause of the people. 

On the second day of the National Congress, representatives of 49 political parties from more than 30 countries discussed the international scenario and the role of Communists in the fight against the unipolar world structure.

Briefing the media on the resolution, CPI senior leader Amarjeet Kaur said the neoliberal policies introduced 1991, which the party has been fighting ever since have been showing an adverse affect. “Liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation have given rise to unprecedented and aggravated inequality among the people and concentration of wealth in the hands of a few. In the past eight-and-a-half years of the Modi regime, it has gained momentum,” she deplored. 

Amarjeet Kaur said due to ill effects of demonetisation in 2016, the country’s GDP had started shrinking and the Covid-19 induced lockdown accentuated the economic crisis. 

Pointing out at increasing prices of essentials and rise in privatisation of PSUs, she said the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) is a severe threat to public infrastructure. “The BJP government’s economic polices are alarmingly detrimental to the interests of the people and the country and CPI is determined to resist them,” she asserted. 

