Home States Andhra Pradesh

Engineering student ends life over debt due to online gaming in AP

The deceased has been identified as Vittanala Mohan Krishna, a native of Vetlapalem village in Konaseema district.

Published: 17th October 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A 21-year-old engineering student on Saturday ended his life in Bommuru, police said on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Vittanala Mohan Krishna, a native of Vetlapalem village in the Konaseema district. He was studying engineering at a college in Bapatla district. 

Bommuru Circle inspector Vijay Kumar said Mohan was addicted to online gaming and had incurred losses of around Rs 80,000. Ten days ago, he had returned home in Swaroopa Nagar from college.His mother, Pushpanjali, had reportedly reprimanded him for not focusing on his studies. Following this, Mohan left home and committed suicide at an abandoned house on the outskirts of Bommuru.   

Police rushed to the spot after being informed of the incident. They shifted the body to a government hospital for post mortem. Investigation is underway.Recently, an inter-ministerial task force set up by Ministry for Electronics and IT in its report proposed to create a central regulatory body that will highlight difference between games of skill and chance, and bring online gaming under the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, among other things.

The task force observed that many betting and gambling websites, illegal in India, have become popular among Indian users as they are widely advertised and allow users to transact in Indian rupees through digital payment modes.

Suicide Helpline 
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
engineering suicide online gaming debt
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp