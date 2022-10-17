Home States Andhra Pradesh

First consignment of LHB wheels flagged off from RINL plant

Sanjay Kumar Singh lauded RINL for its collective efforts in realising the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbharta and developing brand India.

Published: 17th October 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The first consignment of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) wheels to the Indian Railways was flagged off from the Forged Wheel Plant (FWP) of RINL at Rae Bareli by Sanjay Kumar Singh, Secretary of Ministry of Steel, in the presence of RINL CMD Atul Bhatt on Sunday.

Sanjay Kumar Singh lauded RINL for its collective efforts in realising the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbharta and developing the brand India. He expressed happiness at the despatch of first consignment of LHB wheels to the Indian Railways and described it as a momentous occasion in the history of RINL. He exuded confidence that FWP will be a game-changer for RINL.

He praised FWP for its very high level of automation and advised it to leverage the latest technologies for cost cutting. Atul Bhatt described the first despatch of LHB wheels as a major milestone and said, “Everyone at RINL is deeply committed and striving hard to take RINL to greater heights.” 

