Harichandan calls on Karnataka governor

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan called on his Karnataka counterpart Thawar Chand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan during his official visit to Bengaluru on Sunday.

Published: 17th October 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan called on his Karnataka counterpart Thawar Chand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan during his official visit to Bengaluru on Sunday.

On his arrival at the Raj Bhavan, Harichandan was welcomed by Gehlot, who felicitated him with a memento and the traditional Karnataka cap. Harichandan also presented a memento to the Karnataka Governor. 

Both Governors discussed the development programmes and welfare schemes being implemented in their respective States. Harichandan participated in a programme organised by the Kalinga Bangalore Foundation on Sunday. After an overnight stay,  he will return to Vijayawada by Monday afternoon.

