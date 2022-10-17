Harichandan calls on Karnataka governor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan called on his Karnataka counterpart Thawar Chand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan during his official visit to Bengaluru on Sunday.

On his arrival at the Raj Bhavan, Harichandan was welcomed by Gehlot, who felicitated him with a memento and the traditional Karnataka cap. Harichandan also presented a memento to the Karnataka Governor.

Both Governors discussed the development programmes and welfare schemes being implemented in their respective States. Harichandan participated in a programme organised by the Kalinga Bangalore Foundation on Sunday. After an overnight stay, he will return to Vijayawada by Monday afternoon.

