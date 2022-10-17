Miscreants tries to demolish place of worship in AP's Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Some unidentified persons reportedly attempted to demolish Bhaji Bhasha Nishani Dargah in LR Nagar in Guntur. On October 12, a few persons tried to demolish the dargah using hammers when the locals intervened and stopped them. According to sources, people belonging to all communities have been offering prayers at the dargah for the past 40 years.

When the landowner died a few years ago, his daughter had urged the locals to continue offering prayers. As the dargah was in a dilapidated state, the locals also collected money to begin repair work. However, a few people on Wednesday attempted to demolish the walls of the dargah, claiming that they will construct a new wall. Tensions sparked when the locals tried to stop them. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and prevented any untoward incidents.

Speaking to TNIE, Lalapet police station circle inspector Prabhakar said, “We have informed about the issue to revenue officials to check the land particulars and the rightful owner of the land. Until the issue is resolved, the dargah will be closed.”

No police case was filed as both parties involved in the incident refused to file a complaint. Following this, BJP Minority Morcha State president Shiak Bhaji demanded stern action against anti-social elements for trying to cause distress in society.

