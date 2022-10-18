61 Jana Sena activists get bail, nine remanded

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a major relief, as many as 61 of 70 Jana Sena leaders and workers who were arrested in connection with the attack on ministers at the airport, were granted bail by the seventh metropolitan magistrate. Sections filed in the cases against them were altered as Section 326 instead of original Section 307 of the IPC.

However, nine leaders were remanded for 14 days. They were produced before the magistrate after midnight on Saturday. Jana Sena leaders who were sent to remand up to October 28, include Kona Tata Rao, Sundarapu Vijaya Kumar, Panchakarla Sandeep, Kolluri Rupa, Peetala Murthy Yadav, Chintapalli Srinu, Bogi Srinivas Patnaik, Rayapureddi Krishna and PVSSN Raju. They were later shifted to Visakhapatnam Central Jail.

