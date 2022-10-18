Health varsity seeks five years for Telugu MBBS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Home Minister Amit Shah released MBBS books in Hindi language in Madhya Pradesh, Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (Dr NTRUHS), the only medical university in Andhra Pradesh, has opposed the Union government’s proposal to implement Hindi or regional languages as the medium of instruction for professional courses.

Dr NTRUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr Syama Prasad Pigilam stated that they will not implement Hindi or the regional language for medical education in the State. “We want at least five years’ time to change the medium of instruction,” he said.

Also a member of the National Medical Council (NMC), Dr Prasad wondered how Madhya Pradesh government published the MBBS books in Hindi within no time. “There was no discussion regarding the implementation of Hindi or regional languages as the medium of instruction. Although I am an NMC member, I was not informed of any such proposal,” he exclaimed.

‘Faculty will struggle with Telugu’

If implemented, students will face severe problems while working in other countries, Dr Prasad opined and explained, “Mother tongue is used as the medium of instruction in countries like China, Russia and Germany, but the same cannot be done in India as there are several languages.”

Advising the government to discuss the matter with seniors, experts and academicians of every college before taking a decision, the University VC noted that teaching in Hindi would also be difficult for faculty at medical colleges. He said students might have to take a bridge course before going for higher studies, if they complete MBBS in a regional language or Hindi.

Meanwhile, experts, doctors and academicians, too, opposed the proposal to implement Hindi or regional languages as a medium of instruction in all technical and non-technical educational institutions, including central universities, as recommended by a committee headed by Amit Shah on official language.

Telugu Bhasodyama Samakhya Honorary President and a veteran Ayurvedic medicine practitioner Dr Samala Ramesh Babu opined that the southern States may face problem to continue in the Indian Union, if the Centre forcefully implements its ideology. He demanded that the textbooks be published in all languages that are recognised by the Constitution.

Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors’ Association State president Dr Jayadheer said, “If the proposal is implemented, students of India cannot present their thesis on global platforms and they will not understand thesis of other researchers from foreign countries. The Centre’s decision will create long-term problems,” he added and also demanded that English be retained as the medium of instruction for MBBS students. Faculty at medical colleges also expressed their inability to teach in Hindi or any regional languages, if it the proposal is implemented all of a sudden.

Prof Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav, Pediatric Dental surgeon from Eluru noted that the students might lose the advantage of updating themselves, if they graduate in Hindi. “What about their higher studies, which is a national pool exam, and they can secure a seat anywhere in the country?” he asked.

Dr Yadav suggested bilingual textbooks might help people who have a language disadvantage.

