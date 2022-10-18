Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rahul’s yatra enters Kurnool today, PCC takes steps to ensure its success

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the success of the yatra in the State.

Published: 18th October 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders at the DCC office in Kurnool on Monday to cast their votes I Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Bharat Jodo Yatra of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi will enter Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. Rahul Gandhi will enter Kurnool district from Chatragudi on Andhra Pradesh - Karnataka border.
His yatra will continue in the district till October 21 and cover a total distance of 119 km. Aluru, Adoni, Yemmiganur and Mantralayam Assembly segments will be covered.

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the success of the yatra in the State. Rahul will be accorded a warm welcome on his arrival. He will cross Halaharvi, reach Kuruvalli and make a night halt at Manikurthi in Aluru segment.

Addressing the media, APCC chief Sake Sailajanath said the rising economic inequality, social polarisation and concentration of political power in only one person that is Narendra Modi, has created a political monopoly. The yatra has received a good response from the public in Kerala, Karnataka. It will also be a big hit in Andhra Pradesh, the APCC chief added.

303 MEMBERS CAST VOTES IN CONGRESS PREZ ELECTION
Polling for the election of All India Congress Committee president was held smoothly on Monday. About 350 Pradesh Congress Committee members from the State are eligible to vote in the presidential election. Of the total, 303 members cast their votes, registering 86.57% polling

