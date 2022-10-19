Ensure flawless resurvey of lands, CM tells officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to adopt a flawless approach and follow quality and standard methods in conducting survey of lands, while clearly ensuring that it is the unique and the brand work of the YSRC government.

During a review meeting on permanent land rights and land protection scheme (YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha Pathakam) on Tuesday, the Chief Minister told the officials that the main objective of the resurvey of lands, taken up after 100 years, is to overhaul the revenue system in the State and turn villages free of land disputes and quarrels.

“The survey, conducted with the involvement of thousands of recruited staff and spending crores of rupees for purchase of modern survey equipment, should give no room for others to point fingers,” the CM said. He suggested that problems encountered during the survey should be resolved immediately with the help of mobile tribunals so that the data and records will be error-free and transparent.

Directing the officials to have a foolproof and time-bound plan to resolve land disputes on a permanent basis during the resurvey, which is going on like Maha Yagnam, the CM said and added that nowhere the survey should be left incomplete.

Asking the officials to be cautious of the attempts of certain quarters to sabotage the resurvey and sully the image of the government, the CM suggested steps be taken to establish registration offices at the village secretariats after the completion of the survey and hand over error-free documents to land owners. Joint Collectors and RDOs should also visit the village secretariats and inspect the documents for ensuring accountability of village level staff, the CM told the officials.

The officials informed the CM that they have completed survey work and made the records ready in 1,545 villages after conducting the survey with the help of drones in 6,037 villages aiming to complete it in an extent of 13, 335 square kms every month. They further told that land records are ready to be handed over to the land owners in the first week of November in the first phase.

Regarding the survey of urban lands, the officials told the CM that they will complete the survey work in 123 corporations and municipalities and 15,02, 392 acres of urban land by August, 2023. Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Audimulapu Suresh, Principal Advisor to CM and Chairman for YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha Pathakam Ajeya Kallam were present.

