Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gandhi family has special place in Congress: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will continue to have a special place in the party despite the election of a new AICC president.

Published: 19th October 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will continue to have a special place in the party despite the election of a new AICC president.

Addressing the media at Aluru on Tuesday during the break of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said the Gandhi family will continue to inspire the Congress with its charisma. The Congress will accord Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh as promised at the time of State bifurcation if it comes to power at the Centre in the 2024 elections, he said.

He alleged that the match fixing of some regional parties with the BJP at the Centre was harming the interests of States, and cited the undue delay in completion of Polavaram Irrigation Project.

Earlier, N Varada Rajulu Reddy, a five-time former TDP MLA  from Proddatur, joined the Congress.
Jairam Ramesh, former MP KVP Ramachandra Rao, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sake Sailajanath and working president N Tulasi Reddy welcomed him into the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jairam Ramesh Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp