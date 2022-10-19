Gandhi family has special place in Congress: Jairam Ramesh

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will continue to have a special place in the party despite the election of a new AICC president.

Addressing the media at Aluru on Tuesday during the break of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said the Gandhi family will continue to inspire the Congress with its charisma. The Congress will accord Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh as promised at the time of State bifurcation if it comes to power at the Centre in the 2024 elections, he said.

He alleged that the match fixing of some regional parties with the BJP at the Centre was harming the interests of States, and cited the undue delay in completion of Polavaram Irrigation Project.

Earlier, N Varada Rajulu Reddy, a five-time former TDP MLA from Proddatur, joined the Congress.

Jairam Ramesh, former MP KVP Ramachandra Rao, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sake Sailajanath and working president N Tulasi Reddy welcomed him into the party.

