Andhra plans to attract large scale investments for industrial growth

He took stock of the APIIC land bank, land allotments and the progress of electronic manufacturing clusters.

Published: 20th October 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has asserted that the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking every initiative to attract investments.Holding a meeting with officials at the APIIC headquarters at Mangalagiri on Wednesday, he reviewed the preparations for the conduct of ‘World Investors Summit’ to be held in Visakhapatnam in February, 2023. A logo for the event has been designed and will be unveiled by the Chief Minister soon.

He said the government is selecting sectors that could attract more investments to the State and planning to conduct roadshows in South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, England, the US and New Zealand to showcase the investment opportunities in the State.

He said the Chief Minister along with a delegation of officials will explain the investment opportunities in AP during the summit to be attended by investors and Ambassadors of various countries. As the task of conducting the summit in Vizag has been entrusted to the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), he held discussions with the CII representatives on holding roadshows.

As planning has been completed with regard to the roadshows relating to electricity, IT, electronics, marine, ports, aviation, defense and skill development sectors, it has been decided to complete the roadshows related to the said sectors in the coming three months. He directed the officials to expedite the works undertaken by the APIIC.

He took stock of the APIIC land bank, land allotments and the progress of electronic manufacturing clusters. Informing that 4,664 acres of land has been allotted to 2,450 units from 2019, APIIC Vice-Chairman and MD Narayan Bharat Gupta said 64 industries have gone to the stage of production and 10 units are in the stage of trial production.

