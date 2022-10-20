Low-pressure area likely to form in Bay of Bengal in next 24 hours

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A cyclonic circulation lies over the north Andaman Sea and the neighbourhood persisting over the same region since Tuesday. Now, it has extended up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west ­northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 morning over the central Bay of Bengal, according to a forecast by India Meteorological Department.

It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours. Lower tropospheric north-easterly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, said the Director of Meteorological Centre, Amaravati.

