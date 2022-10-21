Home States Andhra Pradesh

22-year-old sets self on fire at police station in Visakhapatnam

A 22-year-old woman died at a hospital after she set herself ablaze at MVP police station in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 22-year-old woman died at a hospital after she set herself ablaze at MVP police station in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The woman, identified as M Sravani, had gone to the police station on Wednesday to lodge a domestic violence complaint against her husband.

The next day she returned to the police station with her husband and sister-in-law for counselling.     
Sravani was a native of Piduguralla in Guntur. She moved to Vizag after completing her intermediate to study Bachelor of Arts Bachelor of Law (BABL).

She fell in love with Vinay Kumar, a divorcee, and married him in June this year without informing her parents. Sravani told her parents about the marriage a few days later. Ever since she got married, the couple were reportedly having issues. After a heated argument broke out between the couple at the police station, she left the room on the pretext of answering a call and set herself on fire in the cellar. He husband, sister-in-law and SI Srinivas rushed to the cellar. The SI tried to rescue her and sustained injuries on his hand.

Police shifted Sravani to a hospital. She was moved to a private hospital for better treatment as she had sustained 95 per cent burns. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

DCP Sumit Garuda and ACP Murthy visited the scene following the incident. Later, police informed the woman’s family in Guntur about the incident. Her body has been sent for post mortem to KGH. A case has been registered and  probe is underway.


Suicide Helpline: OneLife: 78930-78930;
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

