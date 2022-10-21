Home States Andhra Pradesh

Judicial Academy to come up in Kurnool district soon

As per the orders, the sanction of staff strength will be restricted to not more than 58.32 % of the strength of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Judical Academy.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has accorded permission for the establishment of the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy in Kurnool district on a permanent basis. Orders to this effect were issued Wednesday.

As per the orders, the sanction of staff strength will be restricted to not more than 58.32 % of the strength of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Judical Academy. A separate order will be issued with regard to sanction of the strength along with necessary infrastructure.

The decision was taken, after considering the letters from the Incharge Registrar General of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on August 16, 2019 and October 1, 2020. In the letters, the Incharge Registrar General had requested the government to establish a separate judicial academy in the State along with necessary infrastructure and staff to train the judicial officers in the State as per the recommendations of Committee of Judges.

