NGT slaps Rs 18.35-crore compensation on HPCL Visakh Refinery

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Green Tribunal, Southern Zone, in a hard hitting verdict, on Thursday imposed a compensation of Rs 18.35 crore on Visakh Refinery of HPCL for causing environment losses in a petition filed by Visakha Pawan Praja Karmika Sangham.

Delivering the verdict, Justice Pushpa Satyanarayana said there is merit in the recommendations of the Joint Committee that HPCL had failed to take effective eco steps between 2011 and 2020. HPCL being a CPSE industry carrying out public utility services has to be a model unit of compliance with the environmental norms which was unfortunately not there in this case for more than a decade.

The tribunal directed the HPCL to deposit the environmental compensation assessed at Rs 8.35 crore and also directed it to deposit a further sum of Rs 10 crore for its willful negligence being a PSU which can be spent on restoration of environment and public health in the district of Vizag. It asked HPCL to deposit Rs 10 crore within two months to CPCB which will draw a plan to that effect. The joint committee will ensure regular monitoring in implementing the plan.

HPCL is directed to take all the required initiatives and comply with the observations of the joint committee and inquiry report within a period of six months. It asked APPCB to monitor the same and asked it to take action against HPCL in case of fresh violation under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and also initiate appropriate action against the erring officials as per the statutes.

The tribunal also sought an independent compliance report the Joint Committee after inspection as to the status of the compliance by the HPCL after six months i.e. by May 15, 2023. Disposing of the original application, it posted the matter in May 2023.

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Green Tribunal, Southern Zone, in a hard hitting verdict, on Thursday imposed a compensation of Rs 18.35 crore on Visakh Refinery of HPCL for causing environment losses in a petition filed by Visakha Pawan Praja Karmika Sangham. Delivering the verdict, Justice Pushpa Satyanarayana said there is merit in the recommendations of the Joint Committee that HPCL had failed to take effective eco steps between 2011 and 2020. HPCL being a CPSE industry carrying out public utility services has to be a model unit of compliance with the environmental norms which was unfortunately not there in this case for more than a decade. The tribunal directed the HPCL to deposit the environmental compensation assessed at Rs 8.35 crore and also directed it to deposit a further sum of Rs 10 crore for its willful negligence being a PSU which can be spent on restoration of environment and public health in the district of Vizag. It asked HPCL to deposit Rs 10 crore within two months to CPCB which will draw a plan to that effect. The joint committee will ensure regular monitoring in implementing the plan. HPCL is directed to take all the required initiatives and comply with the observations of the joint committee and inquiry report within a period of six months. It asked APPCB to monitor the same and asked it to take action against HPCL in case of fresh violation under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and also initiate appropriate action against the erring officials as per the statutes. The tribunal also sought an independent compliance report the Joint Committee after inspection as to the status of the compliance by the HPCL after six months i.e. by May 15, 2023. Disposing of the original application, it posted the matter in May 2023.