Andhra Pradesh best in providing housing for the poor, bags award

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Friday awarded the State government, represented by Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain for best performance in implementing the State’s housing programme for the poor.

Ajay Jain received the award during a three-day conclave held in Gujarat’s Rajkot to discuss and exhibit innovative construction practices, affordable housing discourses, roadmap for Vision India @2047, capacity building of various stakeholders and rapid and cost-effective technologies for housing beneficiaries. Union Minister of Housing Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the conclave.

Asserting that Andhra is the only State that has distributed over 30 lakh free house sites in 17,005 layouts, Jain said the government is very keen on providing the best housing facilities to the beneficiaries by implementing the housing project in a unique way. Elaborating, he said the State government is building modern villages instead of colonies with best infrastructure facilities to enhance the quality of the beneficiaries’ life.

