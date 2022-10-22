Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC to run special buses to Shaivite shrines for benefit of pilgrims

Pilgrims, who wish to visit Pancharama, Trilinga Darshini and Arunachaleshwar, can get tickets on apsrtconline.in or at the nearest bus station.

Published: 22nd October 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image of APSRTC buses used for representational purposes. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is providing an opportunity for devotees to visit Shaivite shrines, Pancharamas, Trilinga Darsini and Arunachalam during the auspicious month of Kartika.

APSRTC, NTR district public transport officer  M Yesu Danam said special buses will be operated from Pundit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) Vijayawada every Saturday, Sunday, Monday and on important holidays. The buses will depart at 4.00 pm on October 29, 30, and 31, November 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21 from PNBS to Pancharamas including Amaravati, Bhimavaram, Palakollu, Draksharamam and Samarlakota. The buses will return the same day.  Every Saturday night in the month of Kartika, the special buses will depart from PNBS Vijayawada to visit the famous Shaivite shrines including Yaganti, Mahanandi and Srisailam at a time. The buses will depart at 8.00 pm and return to Vijayawada on Monday morning.

In addition to these, buses will depart from Vijayawada PNBS at 9.00 pm on November 5 to Sri Kalahasti, Kanipakam and Sripuram Golden Temple on 6th and Giri Pradakshina of Arunachalam and then,  Arunachaleshwar on 7th  that is on Pournami. They will return to Vijayawada on 8th.

Pilgrims, who wish to visit Pancharama, Trilinga Darshini and Arunachaleshwar, can get tickets on apsrtconline.in or at the nearest bus station. Yesu Danam also informed that if the pilgrims are in a group of 38 to 40, special buses will be run from their residences on the requested dates. RTC has fixed the prices at Rs 1100 for Pancharamas, Rs 1800 for Trilingadarshini and Rs 2960 for darshan of Arunachaleshwar. Contact 9959225475 for further details.

