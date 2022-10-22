Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy salutes ‘everyman’s soldier’

Says govt is recruiting over 6k personnel to ease pressure on police & ensure weekly offs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Saluting police personnel for their sacrifices, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday assured the department that his government stands solidly behind them. Describing them as everyman’s soldier, he reaffirmed his commitment to ease their work pressure. “Orders have been issued to fill up 6,511 vacancies in the department including those in the Indian Reserve (IR) battalions in Chittoor, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Rajamahendravaram districts. Besides, home guards will get reservation in filling up these vacancies. With this, police personnel would be able take weekly-off,” he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at the IGMC stadium here. He inspected the police parade and received the guard of honour. He also paid floral tributes to the officers of different ranks who had laid down their lives in the line of duty. In his address, he appreciated the police for their efforts to provide better security to women and children besides maintaining law and order.

“Maoism and other extremist activities have come down as fruits of various welfare schemes have been successfully reaching every nook and corner of the state including tribal areas,” Jagan said. Emphasising that the government would stand by them, he cited his recent decision to confer YSR Achievement Awards on five constables for their exemplary services.

Jagan also lauded the police for bringing down the investigation period in cases of crimes against women from 164 days in 2018 to 42 in 2022. “The numbers speak for the efficiency and accountability of the police. Protection of women and children should be the top priority and this should be never forgotten,” he stressed. Observing that 16,000 women police are working in village and ward secretariats, he felt Disha police stations and public prosecutors in all the districts are playing the lead role in reducing the crime rate against women. More than 1.33 crore people have downloaded the Disha app and 1.17 crore active members are using it,” he said, adding that Disha police have saved women in 1,237 instances.

