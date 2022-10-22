Ensure smooth passage of farmers’ padayatra: Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday once again made it clear that only 600 people (farmers) are allowed to participate in Maha Padayatra of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi. Hearing the lunch motion petition filed by APS secretary G Tirupati Rao and three others stating that ruling party MPs, MLAs and activists were obstructing yatra, Justice R Raghunandan Rao said those extending support can only stand on the roadside and should not participate in it.

Further, the judge directed officials to ensure only those vehicles, which were permitted earlier, are being used in the yatra. Police were directed to ensure the smooth conduct of yatra. In its affidavit, the government said provisions of the High Court order were violated and hence permission for it should be revoked.

Petitioner’s counsel urged the court to direct the police to discharge their duty as per the law. Advocate General S Sriram said participants of the yatra were making provocative statements against the government in violation of the court order.

