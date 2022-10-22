Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan congratulates Dasoju Sravan

The message assumes significance as the Jana Sena chief expressed his displeasure over BJP after TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu met him three days ago.

Published: 22nd October 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In an interesting development, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan congratulated Dasoju Sravan, who quit BJP and joined Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Taking to Twitter, Pawan Kalyan said Sravan is a dynamic and visionary leader.

“He joined TRS from PRP just for the cause of Telangana Statehood. No matter which party he is in, he fights for the interest of Telangana and its development. Hope everyone will realise now his true potential. I wish my dear friend Sravan all the best in his future endeavours,” he tweeted.

The message assumes significance as the Jana Sena chief expressed his displeasure over BJP after TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu met him three days ago. Both the leaders underlined the need to fight the ruling YSRC to ‘Save Democracy’.  Interestingly, BJP continues to maintain that its alliance with Jana Sena is intact.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan TRS BJP Save Democracy
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp