Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan congratulates Dasoju Sravan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an interesting development, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan congratulated Dasoju Sravan, who quit BJP and joined Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Taking to Twitter, Pawan Kalyan said Sravan is a dynamic and visionary leader.

“He joined TRS from PRP just for the cause of Telangana Statehood. No matter which party he is in, he fights for the interest of Telangana and its development. Hope everyone will realise now his true potential. I wish my dear friend Sravan all the best in his future endeavours,” he tweeted.

The message assumes significance as the Jana Sena chief expressed his displeasure over BJP after TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu met him three days ago. Both the leaders underlined the need to fight the ruling YSRC to ‘Save Democracy’. Interestingly, BJP continues to maintain that its alliance with Jana Sena is intact.

