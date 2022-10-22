Six-year-old boy abducted by unidentified woman in Andhra

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A six-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped by an unidentified woman at the Guntur government general hospital on Thursday. The incident came into light on Friday after the police launched an investigation. According to Kothapet police, Prasad Rao, a resident of Machaiahpalem village in Bellamkonda mandal, was visiting his pregnant sister along with his wife and son at the GGH. The family had been staying at the hospital for the past four days.

On Thursday afternoon, when the mother along with her six-year-old boy Varshid was heading to the delivery ward to check up on her sister-in-law, the boy went missing. After noticing this, the mother panicked and searched the entire hospital but could not find him.

Later, she informed the security in-charge who was on the rounds. He immediately informed the Kothapet police who filed a case and started an investigation. The police inspected CCTV footage of the entire hospital and found that an unidentified woman took the boy.

Speaking to the media, Guntur East Division Deputy Superintendent of Police Seetharamaiah said, under instructions of SP Arif Hafeez, special teams were formed to identify the woman and rescue the boy. He also revealed that police have succeeded in identifying the woman and got a major clue regarding the case. The woman would be arrested soon, said the SP.

GUNTUR: A six-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped by an unidentified woman at the Guntur government general hospital on Thursday. The incident came into light on Friday after the police launched an investigation. According to Kothapet police, Prasad Rao, a resident of Machaiahpalem village in Bellamkonda mandal, was visiting his pregnant sister along with his wife and son at the GGH. The family had been staying at the hospital for the past four days. On Thursday afternoon, when the mother along with her six-year-old boy Varshid was heading to the delivery ward to check up on her sister-in-law, the boy went missing. After noticing this, the mother panicked and searched the entire hospital but could not find him. Later, she informed the security in-charge who was on the rounds. He immediately informed the Kothapet police who filed a case and started an investigation. The police inspected CCTV footage of the entire hospital and found that an unidentified woman took the boy. Speaking to the media, Guntur East Division Deputy Superintendent of Police Seetharamaiah said, under instructions of SP Arif Hafeez, special teams were formed to identify the woman and rescue the boy. He also revealed that police have succeeded in identifying the woman and got a major clue regarding the case. The woman would be arrested soon, said the SP.