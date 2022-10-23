Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra rejuvenates Congress in Andhra

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Andhra Pradesh, which concluded on Friday, has rejuvenated the party rank and file and created a platform for the party to revive its fortunes in the State. “The response is overwhelming. Much more than what we expected. Now, it is the time to use this opportunity to strengthen the party from the grassroot level,” said Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Sake Sailajanath.

Speaking to TNIE, he said the APCC will meet in the first week of November and chalk out the future course of action to strengthen the party in the State and regain its past glory. Thanking each and everyone for making Rahul Gandhi’s yatra in Andhra Pradesh a grand success, the APCC chief said now they have their task cut out for them.

“Today, BJP has ushered in an era of monarchy in the country. Though YSRC is in power in the State, BJP is ruling indirectly. Be it in the State or at the Centre, we are waging an ideological war with the saffron party,” he asserted.

Sailajanath said they will chalk out programmes to strengthen the Congress from the grassroot level with infusion of young blood and strive to convert the support received during the yatra in the State into votes in the next general elections. “It is time for the party seniors to play an active role in their respective constituencies and revive their sphere of influence,” the APCC chief suggested.

In his message to people of Andhra Pradesh, Rahul clearly outlined where his party’s priorities are and what issues it will support and fight for. Besides Special Category Status, the former Congress chief is clear on the party’s stance on Amaravati capital issue. “Congress supports Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh,” he stated.

“Rahul Gandhi’s presence in the State for four days has injected a new energy into the party cadre. I am sure, Congress will bounce back to its former glory in the coming days. Overwhelming support to Rahul’s yatra is a clear indication that people are fed up with BJP at the Centre and the rule of TDP and later YSRC in the State. They want Congress back,” said AICC secretary Gidugu Rudra Raju.

