Son of Andhra carpenter makes his mentors proud, lands a job with Rs 48 lakh package

 The student, YV Chandrasekhar, will be working as a data analyst at the firm’s Los Angeles office.

Vijayadurga Chandrasekhar showing his offer letter in Vizianagaram | express

By Deepika Kolluru
Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A B.Tech (Hons.) final year student of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (Gurajada) has landed a job with an annual income of Rs 48 lakh at a software company called CONIODO Softwares in America, making his mentors, parents and faculty proud.

What makes his achievement inspiring is not the salary but his journey from a small village Dondapadu in Gudivada mandal in NTR district to Los Angeles, California.

Son of a carpenter, Chandrasekhar has the drive to excel and had, in fact, floated his own start-up company CS CODENZ a couple of years ago to provide high-quality technical education by balancing academia and the industry.  

His idea was to establish education standards that inculcate ethical and moral values that contribute to not only career growth but also the well-being of the society. “I have got this opportunity (job in CONIODO Softwares) only because of my professors, who identified my skill in data analytics and encouraged me. I am in eternal debt to my parents and JNTU-G,” Chandrasekhar says.

He believes that faith in oneself and laser sharp focus in the right direction can work wonders. His parents, Naga Raju Sekhar and Chandra Kumari, played a major role in his excellence. Recognising that education alone can help him achieve big, his parents made sacrifices to get him the education he deserves.

For anyone who knows Chandrasekhar, his achievement does not come as a surprise. After he floated his company, the Skill Development wing of the Central government made him an authorised trainer.
He has so far imparted skills in data analytics to 1500 people. JNTU-G Registrar Prof G Swamy Naidu and college principal Prof K Srikumar and training and placement officer Dr P Sridevi congratulated him upon his success.

OWN START-UP
